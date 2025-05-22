Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jones Trading

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jones Trading to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $20.50.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

TARA stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $120.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $96,144.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

