Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Insider Michael Kenison Sells 3,048 Shares

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) insider Michael Kenison sold 3,048 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,449,812.66. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 260,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,162. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.33.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

