Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.0760, with a volume of 67830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Public currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Prudential Public Trading Up 1.3%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Public

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,397 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in Prudential Public by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 7,541 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

