PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: PT Bank Mandiri traded about 118,201 shares on Friday (roughly 1% below the prior session's 119,570), with the stock last quoted at $11.6150 after a previous close of $12.08.
  • Near-term technicals: The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.84 and the 200-day moving average is $11.50, placing the last trade just above the 200-day level.
  • Company profile: PT Bank Mandiri is an Indonesian banking group offering wholesale and retail banking products across Indonesia and several international markets, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and the UK.
PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 118,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session's volume of 119,570 shares.The stock last traded at $11.6150 and had previously closed at $12.08.

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

