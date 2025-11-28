PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Get PPERY alerts: Sign Up

PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK ( OTCMKTS:PPERY Get Free Report ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 118,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session's volume of 119,570 shares.The stock last traded at $11.6150 and had previously closed at $12.08.

The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

About PT Bank Mandiri Persero TBK

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

