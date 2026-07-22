PTC (PTC) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect PTC to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $611.6060 million for the quarter. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect PTC to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. PTC has a one year low of $108.50 and a one year high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PTC from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $171.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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