Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the utilities provider's stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.01. 414,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,809. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,027,725,000 after buying an additional 365,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $600,317,000 after buying an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,305 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $551,323,000 after buying an additional 604,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $490,644,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

