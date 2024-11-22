Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Up 9.3% - Should You Buy?

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.63 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 109,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 201,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 28.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 189,227 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 193.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 97,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,165 shares of the company's stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

