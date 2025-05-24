PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.69.

Get PulteGroup alerts: Sign Up

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on PHM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company's stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PHM opened at $98.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PulteGroup's payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PulteGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PulteGroup wasn't on the list.

While PulteGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here