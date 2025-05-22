Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 51,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,641 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company's stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

