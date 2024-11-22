Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Up 12.5% - Here's What Happened

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 163,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 543,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Purepoint Uranium Group Trading Up 20.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$145.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.68. The business's 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

