Q1 Earnings Forecast for HAIN Issued By Zacks Research

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Hain Celestial Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.39.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $414.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group's quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,113 shares of the company's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,389 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 56,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Celeste A. Clark bought 83,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $148,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,570. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn M. Zier acquired 200,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,229 shares in the company, valued at $461,166.40. The trade was a 226.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

