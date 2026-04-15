Q1 Earnings Forecast for ORKA Issued By HC Wainwright

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) - Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics' Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.55) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORKA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $58.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oruka Therapeutics from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.90.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 9.3%

ORKA stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of -0.54. Oruka Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Oruka Therapeutics

In other news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $312,593.31. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,365,453.07. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at $38,297,861.70. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,765 shares of company stock worth $849,575. Insiders own 24.69% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Oruka Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reaffirmed a "Buy" rating and set a $125 price target, signaling strong upside vs. the current price and attracting attention from growth-oriented investors. Guggenheim reaffirmation

Guggenheim reaffirmed a "Buy" rating and set a $125 price target, signaling strong upside vs. the current price and attracting attention from growth-oriented investors. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target to $78 and kept a Buy rating, adding upward pressure on the share price by increasing street optimism. BTIG price target raise

BTIG Research raised its price target to $78 and kept a Buy rating, adding upward pressure on the share price by increasing street optimism. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright boosted its price target from $40 to $70 and maintained a Buy rating — the upgrade from a prior, much lower target is a direct positive catalyst cited by multiple market outlets. HC Wainwright price target raise

HC Wainwright boosted its price target from $40 to $70 and maintained a Buy rating — the upgrade from a prior, much lower target is a direct positive catalyst cited by multiple market outlets. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS projections (showing continued losses but explicit modeling), which provides investors with updated visibility into expected cash-burn and timeline but does not change the immediate catalyst beyond the price-target move. HC Wainwright estimates

HC Wainwright published detailed quarterly and FY2026–FY2027 EPS projections (showing continued losses but explicit modeling), which provides investors with updated visibility into expected cash-burn and timeline but does not change the immediate catalyst beyond the price-target move. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental context: ORKA is near its 52-week high (52‑week range $7.62–$67.50), has a market cap ~ $3.3B and a negative P/E (loss-making), and recently beat EPS estimates for the last quarter—factors that make analyst upgrades more impactful but underscore ongoing operating losses.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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