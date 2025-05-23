Q1 Earnings Forecast for Transcat Issued By HC Wainwright

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Transcat in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat's current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Transcat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Transcat from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $91.63 on Friday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $147.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $852.98 million, a P/E ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Transcat by 12.9% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 213,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $15,870,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

