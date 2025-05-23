Q1 Earnings Forecast for United Rentals Issued By KeyCorp

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of United Rentals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the construction company will earn $9.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Rentals' current full-year earnings is $44.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals' Q2 2026 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $13.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $48.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $974.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $757.38.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.0%

URI opened at $702.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The business's 50 day moving average is $634.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $708.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company's stock worth $313,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,813 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

