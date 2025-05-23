Q1 EPS Estimate for AvalonBay Communities Cut by Analyst

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities' current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $239.93.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company's stock.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio is currently 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

