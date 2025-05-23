Q2 Earnings Forecast for LOW Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.38. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe's Companies' current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe's Companies' Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Lowe's Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Lowe's Companies Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of LOW opened at $223.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $224.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.01. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe's Companies has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

