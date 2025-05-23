Q2 EPS Estimate for Urban Outfitters Boosted by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN - Free Report) - Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a "Market Perform" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Urban Outfitters from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.45.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $73.21 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $73.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $902,898. This trade represents a 34.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,134 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $43,769,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $40,544,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $31,605,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

