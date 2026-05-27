Q2 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts Boosted by Zacks Research

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Genuine Parts in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. Zacks Research has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts' current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts' Q3 2027 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $143.71.

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Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE GPC opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.63 and a beta of 0.70. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $151.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,365,970 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,406,923,000 after buying an additional 56,792 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $4,213,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $76,206,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 988.37%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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