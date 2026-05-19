Q2 EPS Forecast for Avalo Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.02.

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Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Avalo Therapeutics from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9%

AVTX stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $473.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIT Capital GmbH bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Varki sold 75,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.71. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $73,297.78. This represents a 95.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mittie Doyle sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $71,499.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,232.22. This trade represents a 52.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 138,078 shares of company stock worth $2,501,346 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.46% of the company's stock.

Avalo Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avalo Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Avalo Therapeutics and reiterated a $35 price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term upside.

HC Wainwright kept a Buy rating on Avalo Therapeutics and reiterated a $35 price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term upside. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised its earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026 to ($2.02) per share and FY2027 to ($1.78) per share, suggesting improving expectations versus prior forecasts.

The firm raised its earnings estimates for several periods, including FY2026 to ($2.02) per share and FY2027 to ($1.78) per share, suggesting improving expectations versus prior forecasts. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also significantly improved its Q4 2026, Q3 2026, and Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which can be read as a more constructive view on Avalo’s outlook.

HC Wainwright also significantly improved its Q4 2026, Q3 2026, and Q2 2026 EPS estimates, which can be read as a more constructive view on Avalo’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The updates are research-note revisions, not a company announcement, so they may influence sentiment but do not by themselves change Avalo’s fundamentals. AVTX stock page

The updates are research-note revisions, not a company announcement, so they may influence sentiment but do not by themselves change Avalo’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrades, Avalo is still projected to lose money across the forecast period, with consensus FY2025 earnings at about ($3.00) per share, underscoring ongoing profitability risk.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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