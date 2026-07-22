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Q2 (QTWO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Q2 logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Q2 is expected to report fiscal Q2 2026 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, with analysts looking for $0.67 per share on $216.9 million in revenue.
  • In its previous quarter, Q2 posted $0.63 EPS, missing estimates, while revenue of $216.51 million slightly beat expectations and rose 14.1% year over year.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $73.45, though several firms have recently trimmed targets.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $216.8820 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Q2 had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.33. Q2 has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $92.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Q2 from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Q2 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth $120,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company's core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2's platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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