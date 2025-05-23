Q3 Earnings Estimate for Energizer Issued By Zacks Research

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Energizer's current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $22.82 on Friday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.38%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This trade represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $236,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Energizer by 108.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company's stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

