Q3 Earnings Estimate for Warby Parker Issued By Roth Capital

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY - Free Report) - Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Warby Parker in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Roth Capital has a "Neutral" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warby Parker's current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Warby Parker's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Warby Parker Stock Up 0.6%

Warby Parker stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company's 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59. Warby Parker has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRBY. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 811,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Warby Parker by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,934 shares of the company's stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,967 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $657,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at $563,562.72. This trade represents a 53.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

