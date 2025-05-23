Q3 Earnings Forecast for FormFactor Issued By Zacks Research

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for FormFactor's current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FormFactor's Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts: Sign Up

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.03 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $42.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 113,296 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FormFactor by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 123,333 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FormFactor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FormFactor wasn't on the list.

While FormFactor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here