Q3 Earnings Forecast for Radian Group Issued By Roth Capital

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Radian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Radian Group's current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Radian Group's Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $318.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Radian Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,029 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 11,446.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,167 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,451,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

