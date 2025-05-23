Q3 EPS Estimate for Central Garden & Pet Lowered by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet's current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet's Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

CENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $833.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 161.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,530 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 75,718 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 255,113 shares of the company's stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,030,365 shares in the company, valued at $33,404,433.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company's stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

