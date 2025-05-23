Q3 EPS Estimate for Essex Property Trust Lowered by Analyst

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust's current full-year earnings is $15.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust's Q3 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $464.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $329.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $292.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $312.17.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $273.68 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $243.85 and a one year high of $317.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.59 and a 200 day moving average of $289.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 7,298 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,170. This trade represents a 31.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kasaris sold 2,800 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.80, for a total value of $842,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $527,904. This trade represents a 61.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,345 shares of company stock valued at $6,682,539. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.37%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

