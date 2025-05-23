Q3 EPS Estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro Boosted by Analyst

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG - Free Report) - Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro's current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro's Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro's revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 477.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 479.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Scotts Miracle-Gro's dividend payout ratio is currently 528.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

