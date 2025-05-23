Q3 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne Cut by Zacks Research

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.80.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) NYSE: HP is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

