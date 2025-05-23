Q3 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Reduced by Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.02.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Murphy Oil's revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Murphy Oil's payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 342.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

