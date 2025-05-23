Q3 EPS Forecast for Hovnanian Enterprises Lifted by Analyst

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV - Free Report) - Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Hovnanian Enterprises in a report released on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. Wedbush currently has a "Neutral" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hovnanian Enterprises' Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.09 EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $733.20 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zelman & Associates restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.67. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company's stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

