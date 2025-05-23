Q4 Earnings Estimate for LFCR Issued By William Blair

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Lifecore Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair analyst M. Smock anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifecore Biomedical's current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lifecore Biomedical's Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts: Sign Up

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 315.23%.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of LFCR opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.65. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 12,334 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $86,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,551,680. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,122 shares of company stock valued at $697,347. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 1,839.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lifecore Biomedical by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lifecore Biomedical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lifecore Biomedical wasn't on the list.

While Lifecore Biomedical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here