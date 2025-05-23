Q4 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Lowered by Zacks Research

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith's current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $963.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm's 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,088,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $71,118,000 after purchasing an additional 417,667 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

