Q4 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Raised by Roth Capital

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment's current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $306.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.50.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 0.6%

MTG opened at $26.13 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company's 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

MGIC Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment by 5,891.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,373,050 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,135 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in MGIC Investment by 95.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,654 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,239,395 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $30,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company's stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

