Q4 EPS Forecast for Equity Residential Decreased by Analyst

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential's current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQR. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Residential from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.69.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $760.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,000,934 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,008,547,000 after buying an additional 199,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,426,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,482,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,027 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $837,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $681,594,000 after purchasing an additional 165,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company's stock.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Equity Residential's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Equity Residential's dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

