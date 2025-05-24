Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Qifu Technology from $50.66 to $52.70 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $42.52 on Friday. Qifu Technology has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $48.94. The business's fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $646.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Equities analysts predict that Qifu Technology will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Qifu Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

