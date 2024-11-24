Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Lifted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 165.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 133,885 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,918,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 424.4% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $341.92 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.97 and a fifty-two week high of $343.70. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $309.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

