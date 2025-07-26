Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Get Quartix Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 7.3%

LON:QTX ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 5.52 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Quartix Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%.

Quartix Technologies stock opened at GBX 284.45 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.96 and a beta of 1.04. Quartix Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 138 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.90). The company's fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.68.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles. Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation. We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

