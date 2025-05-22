QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get QuickLogic alerts: Sign Up

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on QuickLogic from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUIK

QuickLogic Stock Performance

QUIK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 61,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 million, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 0.71. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 21,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth about $95,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider QuickLogic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and QuickLogic wasn't on the list.

While QuickLogic currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here