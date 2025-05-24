QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA) Rating Increased to Sell at Wall Street Zen

QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

QVC Group Inc Series A Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QVCGA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.15. QVC Group Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

QVC Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QVCGA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. QVC Group Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QVC Group Inc Series A

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hestia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QVC Group Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QVC Group Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of QVC Group Inc Series A by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,380,271 shares of the company's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 256,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in QVC Group Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QVC Group Inc Series A by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company's stock.

QVC Group Inc Series A Company Profile

QVC Group, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications.

