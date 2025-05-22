QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 11,090,731 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 312% from the previous session's volume of 2,688,858 shares.The stock last traded at $16.76 and had previously closed at $17.06.

QXO Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of QXO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in QXO by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 697,889 shares of the company's stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 81,758 shares during the period. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 bought a new position in shares of QXO during the first quarter worth about $118,142,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QXO by 6.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,115 shares of the company's stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

