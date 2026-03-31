Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as low as $11.90. Radcom shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 51,209 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDCM. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Radcom in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Radcom in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radcom

Radcom Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $195.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.46 million. Radcom had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radcom Ltd. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radcom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Radcom by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,441,775 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 175,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Radcom by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 343,647 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Radcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Radcom by 9.1% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radcom by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 233,361 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company's stock.

About Radcom

Radcom Ltd. NASDAQ: RDCM is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

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