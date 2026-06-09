Rafael Santana Sells 1,163 Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Stock

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $304,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,769,046. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Rafael Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78.

On Monday, May 4th, Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.77, for a total transaction of $306,764.51.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of Wabtec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28.

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Wabtec Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.80. 619,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.94. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $184.26 and a 12 month high of $275.84.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Wabtec's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Wabtec in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wabtec from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAB

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wabtec by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,965,503 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,700,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wabtec by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,040 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,634,609,000 after acquiring an additional 197,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabtec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,157 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $928,249,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Wabtec by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,304,183 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $662,390,000 after acquiring an additional 116,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Wabtec by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,069,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $659,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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