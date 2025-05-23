Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $328.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $318.00 to $328.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock's previous close.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.81.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.41. 447,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,358. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $227.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.10. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 459.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,812 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 462 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,369 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

