Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Citigroup

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $250.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the textile maker's stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.71% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered Ralph Lauren from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $281.47.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.90. 291,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,743. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $227.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.10. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Ralph Lauren's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

