Ralph Lauren's (RL) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 target price on the textile maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.77% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.29.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $277.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $227.23 and its 200-day moving average is $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $155.96 and a 12 month high of $289.33.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

