Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 2.5%

Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.87. 88,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.28. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $115.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $137.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,595,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 708,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,568.82. This represents a 20.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $722,129.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,125,816.49. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,745,409 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 142,423 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 151.0% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,678,594 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,782 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,248,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 948,328 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,289,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Further Reading

