Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 1630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Randstad from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Randstad Stock Up 3.1%

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Randstad had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

