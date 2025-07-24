Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Randstad had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.78 billion.

RANJY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 4,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653. Randstad has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $25.14. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Randstad from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

