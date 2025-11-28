Randy Hyzak Sells 57,545 Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) CFO Randy Hyzak sold 57,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $3,823,865.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,555,008.55. This trade represents a 51.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,402. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $68.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is 45.25%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.60.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

