Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Up 9.1% - Here's Why

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.92. Approximately 65,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 191,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a "mkt outperform" rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAPP

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapport Therapeutics

In related news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 435,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,091,988. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,824 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rapport Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rapport Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Rapport Therapeutics currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here